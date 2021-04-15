Irrfan’s wife Sutapa writes emotional poem for son Babil: ‘He cries all night thinking of his Baba’

Irrfan Khan’s death was an emotional setback for his fans but for his family members, it is the kind of loss that has left a gaping hole in their life. As Irrfan was posthumously honoured at a recent award ceremony, his son Babil, who was there to collect the honour on his father’s behalf, broke down in tears. His mother Sutapa Sikdar has now shared a poem in Hindi dedicated to her son where she details that her son’s bravery lies in his tears.

Sutapa took to Facebook to share the poem where she also shared a photo of Babil.

In the poem, Sutapa shares that Babil does not hide his tears, but cries openly and that is because he is a ‘kadak launda’ (loosely translated as strong boy). She also shares that Babil hugs her and tells her that she was there for the family all her life as he protected them from the world, but now it’s time for her to live her life fully.

In one paragraph, Sutapa shares that Babil cries all night remembering his late father and in the morning when she finds him with swollen eyes, he does not put up a facade of machismo and lie that he did not sleep well. Instead, he openly admits that he has cried all night. She adds that it takes guts to show one’s emotions.

Babil has been using his social media to share his grief with Irrfan’s fans as he often shares videos and photos from his time with his father. Babil had also shared a few photos from Irrfan’s notebook as he geared up for his film debut.