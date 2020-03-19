Irrfan was very emotional while talking about his cancer treatment: Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in Angrezi Medium. Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in Angrezi Medium.

Actor Deepak Dobriyal says his Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan was quite emotional as he talked about his cancer treatment on the sets of their recently-released film Angrezi Medium.

Speaking fondly of his co-star during a chat show, Dobriyal said that despite his illness, Irrfan showed exemplary commitment to the film, something he wants to imbibe as an artiste.

“Irrfan was very emotional while talking about his cancer treatment. It was truly a heart-breaking situation for me to see someone I look up to going through such turmoil in life. But I am in awe with the dedication that Irrfan showed. Despite his illness, he gave his 100 per cent to his work. I aspire to imbibe the same quality in my work”, Dobriyal said on an episode of Pro Music Countdown, which will air on March 22 on Zee TV.

Irrfan shared the news of neuroendocrine tumour with his fans in March 2018. Soon after, he left for London for the treatment. Irrfan visited India for a short period when he shot for some portions of Homi Adajania directorial.

Angrezi Medium, also starring Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi, was lauded by the critics but failed to reach the masses owing to the shutdown of theatres across many states due to coronavirus outbreak.

