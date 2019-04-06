When Irrfan gave his first shot, everyone got emotional: Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan

Irrfan Khan is back to the movies after being treated for cancer in London. The actor started filming Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium in Udaipur along with actor Deepak Dobriyal on April 5. The announcement proved to be quite exciting for Irrfan’s fans as the photos from the shoot went viral on social media.

The producer of the film Dinesh Vijan and the entire team got emotional as the 52-year-old actor gave his first shot. Vijan said, “Having him (Irrfan) back on the set was a surreal feeling, he’s undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave the first shot, everyone around got emotional. For me, it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi (director Homi Adajania) together was something all three of us have always wanted.”

Vijan put an end to the speculations around the female lead in the movie. He confirmed that Radhika Madan will play Irrfan’s daughter. “Radhika Madan is playing Irrfan’s daughter but yes, there is another amazing leading lady. Talks are on,” he said. Radhika Madan has won accolades for her work in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha and Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Ko Nahi Hota.

Unlike the film’s team, Irrfan was his usual self. Vijan said, “Irrfan was his usual self… Wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak and his improvisations brought the house down. It was just like the first day of Hindi Medium.”

Hindi Medium was one of the most successful films of 2017 and the film won critical acclaim as well. Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, it also featured Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 film and is being directed by Homi Adajania.