Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar tests positive for Covid-19, Srijit Mukerji tests negative

After testing positive for Covid-19 on January 1, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji on Tuesday shared that he has tested negative for the virus. Taking to Twitter, the Begum Jaan director wrote, “I have finally tested negative for Covid. Thank you all for the get-well-soons, worried queries and even the random death wishes (will recommend voodoo dolls next).”

A few days ago, Srijit had shared an update on his fight with Covid-19 by sharing a picture of himself with his son.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has also tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Sutapa took to her Facebook account to mourn the death of Irrfan’s aunt, Mumani Saab. In her condolence message, Sutapa also shared an update on her Covid-19 diagnosis.

She wrote, “When you hear it’s positive just as you open eyes I was rest assured it’s going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab!! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling..she left us for the forward journey today. Irrfan loved her , the most simple uncomplicated beautiful woman I knew.”Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un” Alvida mumani Saab your calling me shutoba will for ever ring in my ears ..staying in the same city I could not even go see her one last time as I was tested positive what testing times are these. Please pray for her she was a good soul Indeed!!”