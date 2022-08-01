scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘I know he is around, especially at nights, if it’s raining, or his favourite book falls…’

Known for his versatile body of work in Indian and international cinema, Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their two children, Ayaan and Babil.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 5:11:30 pm
irrfan khanIrrfan Khan died in April, 2020. (Photo: Irrfan/Instagram)

Late actor Irrfan’s wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar, recently opened up about the last couple of years that she spent with him, before he passed away in 2020. She said that she was with him 24/7 as Irrfan had said that he didn’t need a nurse. Sutapa mentioned that even during that tough time, she never believed that Irrfan would not get better eventually.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Sutapa said she suffered from depression at the time, but also a sense of ‘bewilderment.’ “I have never had a cancer patient in my family so this was very new for me. At first, Irrfan did not want to get anything done. He didn’t want to do chemotherapy. He just had organic food, lived a holistic life, and so the days went by, and I was on it, on the job, to talk to doctors and experts. So, I did not give my mind (the space) to grieve. There was a lot of depression and bewilderment, and of course, sleepless nights. We didn’t hire a nurse, 24/7 I was with him, because he wouldn’t have anyone else. I used to think maybe I somehow gave the wrong impression to Irrfan that we will brave through this. I keep asking myself, ‘did I do something wrong?'”

Also Read |Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list

Sutapa also went on to state that both she and Irrfan were very different individuals. While Irrfan was a night person, she was a day person, which meant that they often ended up sleeping in different rooms. But the last two years of Irrfan’s life was different for both of them.

“Two years we were sleeping on the same bed, when I didn’t know we would not do it again. In two years, he said for the first time that he loves me. (I remember) He was in complete pain so he gestured. So even though he is gone, I know he is around, especially at nights, if it’s raining, or his favourite book falls, I know he’s around somewhere,” Sutapa concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Known for his versatile body of work in Indian and international cinema, Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He is survived by Sutapa and their two children, Ayaan and Babil. Babil will soon be making his Hindi film debut with Netflix feature Qala.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 05:11:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

5

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

Global bright spot or one-eyed king: Making sense of India’s GDP growth projections

Global bright spot or one-eyed king: Making sense of India’s GDP growth projections

Premium
Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement