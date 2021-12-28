Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 to premiere on this OTT platform

Irrfan Khan’s unreleased movie Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is all set to premiere on December 31 on streaming platform ZEE5.

ZEE5 posted the trailer of Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 on its social media handles. The caption of the post read, “murder. mystery. mayhem. watch the unseen movie of @IrrfanK, #MurderAtTeesriManzil302 on #ZEE5. premieres 31st dec. #IrrfanKhan.”

The trailer looks dated and doesn’t have the hallmark of an Irrfan Khan movie. But not every film one does can come off looking great, and that is what seemingly happened with Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 as well. The film also features Ranvir Shorey and Lucky Ali in pivotal roles.

The romantic thriller has been helmed by Navneet Baj Saini.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 last year after a long battle with cancer.