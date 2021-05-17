Irrfan Khan’s son Babil writes a moving post for mother Sutapa Sikdar: ‘She’s there for me’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has often shared his feelings about everything under the sun via Instagram posts. On Sunday, he dropped a pretty picture of his mother Sutapa Sikdar apologising for his behaviour. He tagged Sutapa as “the one and only” who gives him importance, irrespective of how “temperamental” he is.

Babil captioned the photo, “The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain,” he wrote adding that “in the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you.”

Babil’s post on Sutapa comes days after he shared an unseen photo of Irrfan Khan. On the actor’s death anniversary, Babil shared a picture in which Irrfan is seen fixing a chair. In the caption of the photo, Babil spoke about how “nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to.”

“Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to,” he wrote.

Tagging Irrfan Khan as his “greatest best friend, companion, brother, father,” Babil further wrote, “I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand (Exploring the last mysteries).”

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala. An Anvitaa Dutt directorial, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.