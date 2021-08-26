Babil shares unseen photo of Irrfan Khan: ‘Dropping his joy here for fans’

After many days, late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared another Instagram post dedicated to his father. Sharing a photo of the actor and his wife Sutapa Sikdar, Babil wrote in the caption, “Dropping his joy here for his fans because it has been a while.” The picture post was immediately flooded with heart emojis.

The photo features a laughing, animated Irrfan as his wife Sutapa looks back at him smiling widely. Irrfan Khan died last year on April 29 after a long battle with cancer. His last screen outing was the Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi and Radhika Madan.

Also Read | Irrfan's son Babil drops out of college

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil also shared a photo which featured him and his mother. Babil captioned the photo, “Implications of limelight and being told, ‘Babila, you cannot behave like a child anymore.’”

Babil will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Anvita Dutt Guptan’s second movie titled Qala. Earlier, Babil had shared a BTS from the movie featuring Tripti Dimri and had written, “@tripti_dimri trying her best xD. Qala coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words.”

Apart from Qala, Babil also has an untitled Shoojit Sircar project in the pipeline.