Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares adorable throwback photos of brother Ayaan: ‘Little munchkin has grown up’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan on Monday shared lovely photos from his childhood that featured him and his younger brother Ayaan. While in one image, the two brothers are walking, holding each other’s hands, the other photo shows Babil ‘teaching’ Ayaan how to ride a scooter.

Babil shared the images with the caption, “This little munchkin has grown up to now beat me up whenever he pleases.”

While celebrities like Rasika Dugal and Konkona Sen Sharma liked the photos and dropped heart emojis in the comments section, others appreciated Babil’s bond with Ayaan.

This is not the first time Babil has shared a throwback photo that features his family. The soon-to-be actor keeps posting images and videos that feature his family, including pictures of the late Irrfan Khan.

Babil Khan recently shared that he has dropped out of college to give his all to acting. “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,” Babil shared on Instagram.

Babil is set to make his acting debut with Anvita Dutt directorial Qala, which is being bankrolled by Anushka Sharma. He also has a film with Shoojit Sircar in his kitty.