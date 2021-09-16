Irrfan Khan’s son Babil graduates from London university, mother Sutapa says, ‘Baba wanted you to finish the course’

Late actor Irfan Khan’s son Babil is now a graduate as he has received his Bachelor in Arts degree from the University of Westminster, London. Earlier this year, Babil, through an Instagram post, had announced that he has chosen to not continue his studies further as he wants to give his all to acting.

However, on Wednesday, Babil shared on his Instagram handle that he has now graduated with a degree in Arts. Sharing a picture of his certificate, Babil wrote, “Somehow I’ve managed to drop out and get my degree.”

Reacting to Babil’s post, his mother Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “Blessed I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much ..love u.. Babila ‘let’s rocks jai Mata di’.” Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan too wished Babil best, as he commented, “all the best, hero!”

In June, this year, Babil had taken to his social media platforms to announce that he is dropping out of college to become an actor. He had shared pictures of himself on Instagram, and had written, “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye, University of Westminster. I love you my truest friends.”

Babil had also said that he will not “restrict” himself to acting and had shared a short clip of a track mixed by him on his Instagram handle. “Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; I hope to communicate all,” his post read.

On the work front Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Anvita Dutt’s movie titled Qala on Netflix. The project is being bankrolled by Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz. Announcing the same, Babil had shared a BTS from the movie featuring Tripti Dimri and had written, “@tripti_dimri trying her best xD. Qala coming soon. Tripti Dimri is the next big star, mark my words.”

Apart from Qala, Babil also has an untitled Shoojit Sircar project in the pipeline.