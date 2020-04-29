Irrfan Khan’s pearls of wisdom

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday. Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, after a long battle with cancer. He was 53.

During many interviews with the indianexpress.com, Irrfan Khan shared pearls of wisdom. Here is a quick compilation of the actor’s quotes:

On being an actor

“You make choices in your life, some of them you do consciously. It has always been my need to play different characters, every time.”

“Every actor has their own space. We should not put them in boxes as the best, the worst, funniest, or anything. The business can never judge an actor’s worth. I only watch something if it is a good story and the actor has done a good job. That is important for me. It is about the actor who is able to tell the story in the best way possible through their medium.”

On what inspires him as an actor

“There are characters, and then their lives. Living these lives was a journey I always wanted to take up. That inspires me. A director’s vision inspires me. The stories inspire me.”

On why the audience connects with him

“I have no idea how this happens. I think everybody has their own zone. Everybody relates to different characters differently. What it does to people, you have no control over it. I think because I can relate to my characters, the audience can relate to them too. I am only concerned that the audience finds me engaging. What happens and why – I don’t want to think about it.”

On being a global star and not making a big deal out of it

“I don’t want to make too much noise without any reason. That’s how I prefer things to be. I like to be by myself. If people love me, they will automatically talk about me. Sometimes it is not necessary, for me, to make too much news.”

Also Read | Irrfan Khan passes away | Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan | Homi Adajania on Irrfan Khan: I am so blessed to have crossed paths with an incredible human being | Everything Irrfan said about his battle with cancer | Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to Irrfan | 15 Irrfan Khan films that you can watch online | Rohitashv Gour fondly remembers NSD senior Irrfan Khan | Indian film industry pays heartfelt tributes to Irrfan Khan

On the evolution of love

“There is no other thing as beautiful as love in this universe. It is the most natural thing to happen. I don’t understand why we are made to feel guilty about it or made to look at it as a taboo. I believe in the evolution of love. Two people who love each other don’t necessarily have to be together. If you love somebody, let them be.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd