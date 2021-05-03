Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa mourns relative’s death: ‘I’ll never ever forget I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him’

Sutapa Sikdar called out the authorities for not making appropriate arrangements in New Delhi. (Photo: Express Archives)

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared how unavailability of a hospital bed in Delhi resulted in the death of a relative who was diagnosed by Covid-19. Sutapa, on Sunday, penned down a note which she tagged as ‘#notanobituary’. In the post, she mourned and paid tribute to her Sameer da, while also stating, “I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not Chota Rajan.”

Sutapa, who recently marked the first death anniversary of husband Irrfan Khan, puts out excerpts from her personal life on Facebook often. This time, she called out the authorities for not making appropriate arrangements in the national capital New Delhi.

Her post read, “#notanobituary #don’tforget I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India. And we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital.

My gratitude to all the Covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all ,my blessings to you all till I live, I will never forget Sameerda’s smile. I will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not Chota Rajan. He was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in Delhi. You don’t forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then Hindu festivals and Muslim festivals. #delhigovt #modi #bettertobeachotarajan #don’tforget.”

Sutapa has been using her social media account to seek medical help for many people in her circle of friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.

She updated one of her posts, adding the line, “Our problem has been solved for time being. For sure I have more faith in us citizens today then govt.. I am not deleting the post for all the numbers and leads it has for any future need.”