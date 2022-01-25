‘I forgive you Irrfan…’: Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional post for husband on her birthday

Late actor Irrfan Khan‘s wife and film producer Sutapa Sikdar celebrated her birthday on Sunday with her sons Babil Khan and Ayaan. Sutapa took to her Facebook account to remember Irrfan with an emotional post where she spoke about the actor mostly forgot her birthday through the years, and how he didn’t believe in celebrating the occasion.

The post, originally in Hindi, can be loosely translated as, “I finally forgive you, Irrfan, for forgetting my birthday all these years. And, to tell you that, night before last, I revisiting the memories of my past birthdays and your memories flared up, came right back to me. I remember being angry and hurt, and saying ‘tum nehi sudhroge’, and then finally happily accepting your reasoning on why you must have forgotten my birthday. We have laughed our way though, this year you were not around to do so, but only me and our boys (sons Babil and Ayaan).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

She added, “I think, more than loving birthday celebrations, I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly Babil and Ayaan did not forget my birthday. I wonder if you was you who whispered it in their dreams or else why would they conspire to celebrate. Cheers Irrfan !! I missed you like never before as we celebrated my birthday without you, both our boys gave me so much love, we remembered you so much! You didn’t believe in celebrating birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me so much of love!!”

Also read | 8 exciting offerings from Bollywood in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On Sunday, Babil had shared pictures from his mother’s birthday celebrations. He had shared a video of the mother-son duo’s hearty conversation. He also shared a few pictures of himself with Sutapa, and wrote, “@djspersis made sure we celebrated mamma’s birthday this year and look at @sikdarsutapa cutie happy face❤️.”

On the work front, Babil is set to make his feature film debut with Shoojit Sircar’s next. He will also be seen in Netflix’s Qala, also starring Tripti Dimri. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. He is also part of Yash Raj Films’s first digital series The Railway Men along with actors like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma. The series is pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.