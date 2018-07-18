Irrfan Khan sends me songs recorded in his voice: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj said his film with Irrfan will go on floors as soon as the actor returns to India. Vishal Bhardwaj said his film with Irrfan will go on floors as soon as the actor returns to India.

Four months after Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer, friend and frequent collaborator Vishal Bhardwaj told reporters recently that the actor is recovering. The filmmaker, who was at the launch of Hariharan’s single Afsaane, also added that he and Irrfan are in touch with each other.

“Irrfan is in touch with me. It is great that he is recovering and I pray for his speedy recovery. I hope he comes back soon and starts working in films again. I keep talking to him, these days he is sending me voice note by recording songs in his own voice. He is watching cricket too,” said Bhardwaj.

Earlier this year, the Karwaan actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. In a statement, he wrote, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” Irrfan is currently in the US for the treatment.

Vishal Bhardwaj, who announced his next project with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone late last year, decided to put the film on hold after he learnt of the actor’s ill health.

Also read | Irrfan Khan exudes positivity in new Twitter display picture

At the launch of Afsaane, Vishal also said that the film with Irrfan will go on floors as soon as the actor recovers completely and returns to India. The duo has collaborated on films like Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider. Irrfan will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh. The director told indianexpress.com two months ago that he hoped to start filming the biopic by the end of this year. Shoojit and Irrfan previously worked together on Piku in 2015.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd