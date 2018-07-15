Irrfan Khan exudes positivity in new Twitter display picture

Irrfan Khan is all smiles in his new display picture on Twitter. Irrfan Khan is all smiles in his new display picture on Twitter.

Actor Irrfan Khan is fighting a rare disease like a warrior — and with a smile on his face.

In the acclaimed actor’s new Twitter profile picture, Irrfan appears weaker, but strong in spirit. He wears a yellow T-shirt as he stands close to a glass window, and has earphones plugged into his ears. His fans on Twitter have reacted to the “happy” picture, lauding the positivity that the actor exudes.

Earlier this year, Irrfan left fans, friends and colleagues shocked by informing them via social media that his life had been shaken up by a “rare disease” and that he was “fighting for choices”.

A few days later, he said he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He is currently in London.

Last month, Irrfan penned a heartfelt note about how life-changing the disease has been for him, and how it has made him realise “how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with unpredictable currents”. He added, “It’s been quite some time now since I have been diagnosed with a high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. This new name in my vocabulary, I got to know, was rare, and due to fewer study cases, and less information comparatively, the unpredictability of the treatment was more. I was part of a trial-and-error game.”

The actor has been promoting his forthcoming film Karwaan by posting the film’s songs on his Twitter page. The film is releasing on August 3.

