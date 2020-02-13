Angrezi Medium trailer: Irrfan Khan promises a heartwarming movie

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium will release on March 20. Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium will release on March 20.

The makers of Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, released the film’s trailer on Thursday. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Manu Rishi, Ranvir Shorey and Kiku Sharda among others in pivotal parts. Angrezi Medium is a spin-off of the 2017 film Hindi Medium, which also starred Irrfan in the lead.

The trailer sees Irrfan Khan as the father who is willing to go to any lengths to fulfill his daughter’s (Radhika Madan) dreams. Both Irrfan and Deepak bring in the laughs, while Kareena and Dimple make fleeting appearances in the video.

Angrezi Medium marks the coming together of Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor for the first time. Earlier, while speaking to IANS, Kareena had expressed her excitement about working on the project.

“Irrfan is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me. So, I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role, but that does not matter. I know I am too excited, and I am really looking forward to this one,” Kareena had said.

Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adjania. The Maddock Films production will hit screens on March 20.

