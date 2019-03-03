Irrfan Khan to begin shooting for Hindi Medium sequel: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Irrfan Khan will soon begin shooting for Hindi Medium sequel, actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia told the Deccan Chronicle recently. Irrfan was undergoing treatment in London for neuroendocrine tumour for the past year before coming back to India last month.

Dhulia said, “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.”

When he was asked whether he will cast Irrfan in his film anytime soon, Dhulia said, “Yes, we will do a film soon. Actually, we were in the process of writing one for him. Probably, if everything goes well, we shall be making the film soon.”

Dhulia has worked with Irrfan in films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, released in 2017 to rave reviews and commercial success. Irrfan shared the screen with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in the film that also had Deepak Dobriyal in the cast.

Irrfan was last seen in Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan, in which he starred alongside Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan. He was also seen in Hollywood film Puzzle, in which he starred opposite Kelly Macdonald.

Meanwhile, Dhulia also talked about his upcoming film Milan Talkies, which he is directing and is also starring in. “We weren’t able to rope in good actors for the role so I decided to take it up,” he said. The last time Dhulia had a starring role in a film was the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.