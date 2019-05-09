Irrfan Khan: I am taking baby steps to merge my healing with work

Irrfan Khan on Thursday thanked well-wishers for supporting him during his recovery from cancer. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of Angrezi Medium, wrote a heartfelt note expressing gratitude.

Advertising

“I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal,” Irrfan wrote in the thank you note.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March last year. After a year-long cancer treatment in London, he returned to India in February this year.

Here’s Irrfan Khan’s complete note:

With Love, to all my friends in the media!

Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both.

Advertising

I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey .

“I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God’s primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don’t know if I’m a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song” – Rilke

From,

Irrfan

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to his 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, is Irrfan Khan’s first project after his cancer diagnosis. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.