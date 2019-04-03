Irrfan Khan: Your love soothed me in my process of healing

Irrfan Khan on Wednesday shared a heartfelt note for his fans and well-wishers who lend support during his trying times. After undergoing cancer treatment in London for a year, Irrfan returned to India in February this year, and as per reports, will be back to doing films soon.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Irrfan wrote, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March last year. On his return to India, the actor was snapped several times but he preferred to hide his face. It was, however, on Tuesday that Irrfan made his first official public appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Irrfan had announced his cancer diagnosis on social media last year leaving the entire industry and his fans shocked. The 52-year-old actor’s films – Karwaan and Blackmail released last year, months after he had left for London for his treatment.

While there has been buzz around the film Irrfan will pick for his comeback, speculations are rife it is going to be Dinesh Vijan’s Hindi Medium 2. Hindi Medium had released in 2017 and was declared a hit.