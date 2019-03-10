Irrfan Khan spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai Airport

Actor Irrfan Khan was on Saturday spotted by eager paparazzis at the Mumbai airport, his first appearance since he returned to India after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London.

The 52-year-old actor had revealed last year in March that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and has been away from the limelight since then. Irrfan was undergoing treatment in London for neuroendocrine tumour for the past year before coming back to India last month.

In photos doing the rounds on social media, Irrfan’s face was not completely visible as the actor covered it with a scarf. The actor was donning a pink jacket over a white shirt with a pair of camouflage cargo pants and a hat.

Earlier, there were reports that Irrfan is undergoing treatment in the city-based hospital here, but a source close to the actor has denied, saying, “He isn’t here for any treatment.”

It is still unclear when the actor will be returning to work and start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, a sequel to his 2017 comedy drama. Tigmanshu Dhulia told Deccan Chronicle a few days ago, “I did meet him after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.”

Irrfan, who has has delivered outstanding performances in films such as Paan Singh Tomar, Haasil, Maqbool and Piku, has also established himself in the west with movies like The Namesake, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and more recently, Puzzle.