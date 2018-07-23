Irrfan Khan enjoys a special screening of Karwaan in London

Apparently Irrfan Khan was keen to watch Karwaan. Apparently Irrfan Khan was keen to watch Karwaan.

Irrfan Khan, who is undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine cancer in London, enjoyed a special screening of his upcoming film Karwaan in the English capital. The makers arranged for a screening at the Henry Wood House. Karwaan also stars Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan.

The screening of Karwaan was attended by Irrfan, his family and a few crew members, including the film’s dialogue writer Hussain Dalal. Talking about the screening, Dalal said, “Irrfan seemed happy to see me. His wife (Sutapa Sikdar) and some of his close friends were also present at the screening. After the film, we spoke about it. He had some minor suggestions for the team but overall, his family and he seemed pretty pleased.”

Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana also expressed his satisfaction in getting Irrfan to see the upcoming movie. He said, “He spoke to me at length after the screening in London and I was happy and relieved with his response and that of his family.”

He further added, “His approval and blessings are with us, and that’s all that we need. He sounded good when we spoke and we’re all hoping that he bounces back from this challenging phase soon.”

Recently, Karwaan producer Priti Rathi Gupta had said that Irrfan is actively promoting the film. “Irrfan is very much actively supporting and promoting the film. I know he is going through a journey and we are missing him around, we are missing his physical presence. But in the digital era, we all can be involved in things on social media. That is exactly what he is doing by promoting the film on social media. So, I do not think his absence from the promotional activity will affect the film in any way,” Gupta told IANS.

Karwaan is a slice-of-life comedy. It is slated to release on August 3, 2018.

