Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19

Irrfan Khan’s sons take a trip down memory lane, see photos and videos

Irrfan Khan's sons Babil and Ayaan Khan have been sharing unseen pictures and videos of the National Award-winning actor.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: May 5, 2020 3:34:48 pm
Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29.

Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan on Tuesday posted videos of the late actor enjoying a dip in a cold pond.

Irrfan passed away on April 29 after a long battle with cancer. Since then, his sons Babil and Ayaan Khan have been sharing unseen photos and videos of the National Award-winning actor, keeping him alive in fans’ hearts.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, we see Irrfan shivering after jumping into the cold water, as his family members are heard laughing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on May 5, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on May 5, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

Three days ago, Babil Khan shared photos of Irrfan Khan during a play at National School of Drama (NSD). Before that, his son treated fans to an endearing video of the actor eating paani puri with a spoon. He captioned the video, “When you are on a diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NSD.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on May 2, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on May 1, 2020 at 6:42am PDT

Ayaan Khan had last week shared two photos of himself with his father. He captioned the photos, “The flesh we roam this Earth in is a blessing, not a promise.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise.

A post shared by ayAAn khan (@arkane_7) on May 1, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

A day after Irrfan Khan’s death, his wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a heart-wrenching note addressed to fans across the world.

Also Read – Irrfan always saw a rhythm in everything, even in chaos: Sutapa Sikdar

“It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had its own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union,” an excerpt from the note read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Sidharth Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others
Celebrity social media photos: Sidharth Shukla, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement