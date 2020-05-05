Irrfan Khan’s sons take a trip down memory lane, see photos and videos

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29.

Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil Khan on Tuesday posted videos of the late actor enjoying a dip in a cold pond.

Irrfan passed away on April 29 after a long battle with cancer. Since then, his sons Babil and Ayaan Khan have been sharing unseen photos and videos of the National Award-winning actor, keeping him alive in fans’ hearts.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, we see Irrfan shivering after jumping into the cold water, as his family members are heard laughing.

Three days ago, Babil Khan shared photos of Irrfan Khan during a play at National School of Drama (NSD). Before that, his son treated fans to an endearing video of the actor eating paani puri with a spoon. He captioned the video, “When you are on a diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri.”

Ayaan Khan had last week shared two photos of himself with his father. He captioned the photos, “The flesh we roam this Earth in is a blessing, not a promise.”

A day after Irrfan Khan’s death, his wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a heart-wrenching note addressed to fans across the world.

“It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had its own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union,” an excerpt from the note read.

