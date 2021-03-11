Irrfan Khan’s son Babil teases his film debut: ‘I’m frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan has hinted about his film debut soon. Babil took to Instagram and wrote a note where he mentioned, “I will reveal what I’ve been busy with” once his superstitions allow him to. He also shared a still from the movie Maqbool featuring his late father along with actor Tabu.

“I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin'” Babil Khan wrote on Instagram.

He also shared how he is ‘frightened’ to start his journey in the Indian cinema. And, to battle his fear, he looks at Irrfan’s pictures from his days at the National School of Drama and some of his older films. “Anyway, since I’m obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba’s pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here’s something for his fans :))” Babil added.

The photo that Babil shared has Irrfan looking after Tabu’s wounded toe in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Maqbool. The 2004 release was based on William Shakespeare’s story Macbeth and also starred actors like Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Piyush Mishra.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Since then, his son Babil has been sharing throwback photos of his father remembering the golden time he spent with him.

A week ago, Babil posted a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with Irrfan and wrote along with it, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”.”