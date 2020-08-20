Irrfan’s son remembers Sanjay Dutt’s support, requests people ‘to ease on speculation’

Sanjay Dutt and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in the 2010 film Knock Out. (Photo: Babil/Instagram)

Ever since Sanjay Dutt said he is taking a short break from work for “some medical treatment”, many have been speculating about his health. The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt has been requesting fans to not fall for unwarranted rumours, and now late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has also requested people “to ease on the speculation.”

On Instagram, Babil shared a photograph of Sanjay and Irrfan, and wrote about their deep bond. He mentioned that Sanjay was one of the first people to offer them help “in all and every way” after Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Even after Irrfan’s passing, Sanjay was like a pillar for them.

Sanjay Dutt and Irrfan Khan shared screen space in a 2010 film titled Knock Out.

Babil requested people to give Sanjay Dutt and his family “the existential space they need” for them to get through this phase. He concluded his post by saying that “he (Sanjay) is a tiger, a fighter” and he will soon be “smashing hits again.”

Sanjay Dutt’s Maanayata Dutt recently issued a statement where she said that “as a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace.” She also mentioned that Sanjay will be completing his preliminary treatment in Mumbai and will formulate further plans of treatment “when the covid situation eases.”

She concluded her statement by saying, “While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 that starts streaming on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

