Irrfan Khan’s son Babil in self-isolation after returning to Mumbai from London

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of Indian students were stuck in several countries across the world and were unable to return to India. One of them was actor Irrfan Khan’s 19-year-old son Babil who is pursuing his education in London. Babil had a tough time returning to his parents in Mumbai. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar had brought attention to the plight of her son and several other students in foreign countries in a note which she shared online.

She had written, “As a mother, I am worried as hell, but I don’t understand when the Indian government has been so good with other students, why (is) it not helping Indian students stuck in London? Let the students come back home, my earnest appeal to GoI (Government of India).”

Sutapa Sikdar and Irrfan Khan must now be relieved as Babil has safely returned to Mumbai.

Sutapa confirmed the same to Mid Day. She said, “Thank God Babil has returned safely! (When in London), he was anxious but put on a brave front as he knew that I would be stressed otherwise. For now, we have kept him in home quarantine for 14 days. His classes will be held online.”

