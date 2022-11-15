scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil remembers late actor at Qala trailer launch: ‘Mere father ki jo khoobiyan thi…’

Babil Khan remembered his father Irrfan Khan at the trailer launch of his debut film Qala. The film releases on December 1 on Netflix.

irrfan khanBabil Khan remembered his late father Irrfan Khan at the trailer launch of Qala. (Photo: Babil Khan/Instagram)

Babil is philosophical, introspective and—following the footsteps of his late father actor Irrfan Khan—hungry for good work. The actor, who makes his screen debut with writer-filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, says he is keen to explore his own tricks rather than ape the magic his father created on-screen.

Babil began filming the upcoming Netflix film two years ago, a few months after Irrfan passed away in April 2020. At the trailer launch of the film, Babil acknowledged that he is under a “lot of pressure.”

“Two years ago, when we were shooting, that time also the pressure was there. It would overwhelm me, it would scare me but now it motivates me to do better and work. The definition of pressure has changed now,” he said.

When asked what qualities of Irrfan would he like to imbibe at the start of his career, Babil said, “Mere father ki jo khoobiyan thi woh leke chale gaye, ab mein apni khoobiyan explore karunga (My father took his qualities with him, now I’ll explore mine).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...

Set in the 1940s, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer, Triptii Dimri, and her mother, Swastika Mukherjee.

Also Read |‘Send Rs 500 to Aamir Khan if you enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT,’ says Manav Vij as he claims producers’ suffered due to ‘people’s stupidity’

When asked how he plans to chart out his journey, Babil said he’s not even attempting to do that. “Because we have this illusion, we think we are in control of our journey, we are not. I will improvise with what life throws at me. I want to explore everything, I want to do all kinds of films and play all kinds of characters. I want to just explore, that’s it,” he added.

Qala also stars Amit Sial, lyricist Varun Grover and has been produced by Karnesh Ssharma, who previously collaborated with Anvitaa Dutt for the 2020 film Bulbbul. With music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Dutt, Grover, Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir, Qala is scheduled to release on December 1.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:19:32 pm
Next Story

Felix Auger-Aliassime crushes Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement