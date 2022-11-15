Irrfan Khan’s son Babil remembers late actor at Qala trailer launch: ‘Mere father ki jo khoobiyan thi…’

Babil is philosophical, introspective and—following the footsteps of his late father actor Irrfan Khan—hungry for good work. The actor, who makes his screen debut with writer-filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, says he is keen to explore his own tricks rather than ape the magic his father created on-screen.

Babil began filming the upcoming Netflix film two years ago, a few months after Irrfan passed away in April 2020. At the trailer launch of the film, Babil acknowledged that he is under a “lot of pressure.”

“Two years ago, when we were shooting, that time also the pressure was there. It would overwhelm me, it would scare me but now it motivates me to do better and work. The definition of pressure has changed now,” he said.

When asked what qualities of Irrfan would he like to imbibe at the start of his career, Babil said, “Mere father ki jo khoobiyan thi woh leke chale gaye, ab mein apni khoobiyan explore karunga (My father took his qualities with him, now I’ll explore mine).”

Set in the 1940s, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer, Triptii Dimri, and her mother, Swastika Mukherjee.

When asked how he plans to chart out his journey, Babil said he’s not even attempting to do that. “Because we have this illusion, we think we are in control of our journey, we are not. I will improvise with what life throws at me. I want to explore everything, I want to do all kinds of films and play all kinds of characters. I want to just explore, that’s it,” he added.

Qala also stars Amit Sial, lyricist Varun Grover and has been produced by Karnesh Ssharma, who previously collaborated with Anvitaa Dutt for the 2020 film Bulbbul. With music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Dutt, Grover, Swanand Kirkire and Kausar Munir, Qala is scheduled to release on December 1.