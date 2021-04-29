Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pays tribute to him on death anniversary: ‘Nobody can ever replace him’

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has paid tribute to his late father on the great actor’s first death anniversary. Babil, who is making his acting debut opposite Tripti Dimri in Netflix’s film Qala, shared a photo of Irrfan and wrote an emotion-laden note as caption.

Irrfan Khan, known for his acclaimed performances in Indian and international cinema, died after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor at the age of 53 last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil talked about how Irrfan found joy in simple things despite the side effects of chemotherapy. In the picture, Babil explains, Irrfan is building his own table to write his journals.

The full note read, “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).”

Irrfan Khan’s final project was Angrezi Medium, which released in March 2020. The actor was recently remembered in the In Memoriam segment of the Academy Awards 2021.

Known for his work in a variety of films in both India and overseas like Haider, The Namesake, Maqbool, Piku, Life of Pi, and Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan was a Padma Shri awardee, the fourth-highest civilian honour in India.