Irrfan’s son Babil Khan on taking up Qala: ‘I was broken and vulnerable after baba’s death…’

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Netflix movie Qala.

Babil Khan's Qala is helmed by Anvita Dutt.

Irrfan Khan‘s elder son Babil Khan is all set to make his acting debut with Qala. The Anvita Dutt directorial also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial in the lead roles. Set for a Netflix release, the movie was announced at Films Day event on Monday. Interacting with the media for the first time about the film, Babil revealed that he was excited to join the project even before he read the script. He also said that post his father’s death, he was broken and vulnerable but the team made him feel safe.

“One of my close friends has been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was the time baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe,” he said.

Anvita was all praise for the newcomer and said that he came on the set with a lot of raw energy. The director also said that Babil has a great screen presence and was just “beautiful, innocent and incredible” in the film.

“Babil may not remember but I met him at a party when he was just 14 and really found him interesting. When we were auditioning for Jagan, we tested many boys. Some very interesting but we weren’t getting the right fit. The friend that he mentioned, she casually asked whether I want to test Babil. I didn’t know he was into acting. I knew he was studying films and wanted to be a cinematographer. When I saw the audition, in just two lines, I knew he was Jagan. It was the first time he was facing the camera and it could have been frightening. Babil was also coming from a sad place and yet kept his energy intact. He is truly a beautiful god’s child and has shined in the film,” she added.

Qala is set in the early 1930s and will focus on the life of musicians. Anvita Dutt added that the Netflix film will also touch on the subject of parenting and how that affects a person.

