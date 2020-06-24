Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: If you want to rebel against nepotism, don’t use Sushant as a reason

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has urged people to stand up for what is right without using Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise as an excuse. He has also requested people to refrain from indulging in blame game as for him “pinning the blame on something or someone is the most futile act.”

Babil’s statement comes in the wake of debate around nepotism re-ignited after Sushant’s death. Several actors and filmmakers including Abhay Deol, Nikhil Dwivedi, Anubhav Sinha, Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta have opened up about the functioning of Bollywood.

In his latest Instagram post, Babil Khan wrote, “If you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case.”

Babil is still trying to come to terms with the death of “two sincere people”, his father Irrfan Khan and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie.”

Babil Khan said that the investigation into Sushant’s death will only inflict more pain on his loved ones who are already trying hard to cope with the loss.

“I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss,” requested Babil.

He added, “Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls.”

