Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns emotional as Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates a poem to late actor, Rajkummar Rao can’t stop his tears

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil accepted the life time achievement award on his belhalf at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards 2021 in Mumbai. (Photos: Babil Khan/ Colours TV, Irrfan Khan/ Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

A recent award ceremony ended on an emotional note when Irrfan Khan was awarded the life time achievement award posthumously. The late actor’s son, Babil, accepted the award on his behalf.

The hosts of the award ceremony — Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh — gave a heartfelt tribute to the late actor during the Filmfare Awards 2021. “The future generations will also learn a lot from you sir,” Rao said on stage. Ayushmann Khurrana, who presented the award to the late actor’s son Babil, dedicated a poem which he recited in Hindi, and left everyone emotional.

Loosely translated, the poem goes, “Artistes don’t have a past, Don’t have a future, When an artistes goes away forever, is not always respected this way, Because not every artiste is an Irrfan.”

The poem recitation by Ayushmann left Babil teary eyed as he broke down with every word of appreciation that was spoken for his father. Rajkummar could also be seen in tears.

An emotional Babil, who wore one of Irrfan’s statement outfits for this special event, said after accepting the award, “I’m really so grateful that you all have accepted me with open arms, you’ll gave me so much warmth and so much love, and all I want to say is that you and I’ll make this journey together. And, we’ll take Indian cinema to newer heights. I promise you that, I promise you!”

Irrfan was also awarded in the best actor category for his performance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium — the comedy drama co-starring Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobrial, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia, which is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Filmfare Awards 2021 will telecast on April 11, on Colors TV channel.