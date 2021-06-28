scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil drops out of college: ‘Giving it all to acting as of now’

Babil Khan is set to make his acting debut with with Qala directed by Anvitaa Dutt and bankrolled by Anushka Sharma. The Netflix film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

New Delhi
Updated: June 28, 2021 9:13:01 am
babil khan acting photosBabil Khan has signed a project with Shoojit Sircar. (Photos: Instagram/babil.i.k)

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has dropped out of college to take up acting full time. The aspiring actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday to make the announcement with a long post.

In the post, Babil said he will miss his buddies from the filmmaking course who gave him “a home in a strange cold place”. Babil also bid goodbye to the University of Westminster mentioning that he is dropping out from the Film BA course with over 120 credits.

 

“I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends,” read Babil’s full post.

Babil Khan is set to make his acting debut with Qala directed by Anvitaa Dutt and bankrolled by Anushka Sharma under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz. The Netflix film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Babil on Sunday also announced that he has signed his second project, to be helmed by National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri. The film will also star Zayn Khan.

Also read |‘Irrfan Khan said he was tired of the pain, he wanted to be rid of it’: Deepak Dobriyal

Lahiri also shared photos from the sets on Instagram. He captioned the photos, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?”

