Irrfan Khan’s son Babil on Dilip Kumar: ‘Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete awe’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared an emotional note on Saturday morning remembering legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Babil wrote how Dilip Kumar “inspired” Irrfan and him for “uncountable ages.”

“I was at our farmhouse, preparing for ‘Qala’ when I got the news, how ashamed I was to have not been able to do this in time, for the death of a man that inspired Baba and I for uncountable ages. I didn’t have any telecommunication network and I literally rushed back to Mumbai just to be able to pay tribute to the master. Baba used to watch Dilip saab in complete awe, and trust me there were very very few instances when Baba would feel awe-struck, the great Dilip saab was one to demand that from him through his irreplaceable charm and subtlety,” Babil wrote on Instagram with a picture of Dilip Kumar’s autobiography.

Babil remembered that he fell in love with Dilip Kumar when he saw Andaz. “His portrayal of the immensely complicated emotion that he had to project in the song ‘Toote na dil Toote na’ I knew I was in love. I am so grateful that we as a family had a chance to be mesmerised by him together,” he expressed.

Babil thanked Dilip Kumar for his art and said that he was “way ahead of your time.” Talking about the autobiography, Babil said, “When we received this copy of his autobiography signed by him, baba and I were a little overwhelmed, in the best way. To touch these pages. I cannot explain how it feels.”

“May your soul travel into a world that you wished for when all the fame and money became clear as an illusion, and the true purpose of evolution started to dawn on your being. May you travel safe and peacefully. Thank you for your immense contribution to the craft of applying honesty to ‘acting’ .I don’t want to cry right now,” he signed off.

Dilip Kumar, who was popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, passed away on July 7.