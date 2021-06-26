Irrfan Khan’s son Babil bags Shoojit Sircar’s next: ‘Honoured to take forward your legacy’

Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has bagged his second project which will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pictures, who has bankrolled the movie, took to social media to make the big announcement.

Lahiri shared pictures of Sircar and Babil working on the film and wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?” Besides Babil, the film also features actor Zayn Khan.

Babil too shared the news on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Honoured to work with you legends ❤️ (aye it’s a shame we didn’t take a picture together @zaynmarie)”

The film’s team, however, has kept details about the project under wraps.

Apart from the yet-to-be-titled film, Babil also has Netflix’s Qala in his kitty. He wrapped the shoot of the film earlier this year. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt and bankrolled by Anushka Sharma under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz, the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Shoojit Sircar had directed Babil’s father Irrfan Khan in Piku (2015). The film also featured Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Currently, the filmmaker is looking forward to the release of his next, Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is a biopic on Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.