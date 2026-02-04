‘You’ll make Kal Ho Naa Ho again’: Irrfan Khan refused D-Day, accepted only when Anurag Kashyap said ‘Nikkhil Advani behak gaya tha’

Nikkhil Advani revealed that Irrfan Khan initially rejected the script of D-Day, and it was Anurag Kashyap who ultimately convinced the late legend to take on the film.

Written by: Anas Arif
4 min readMumbaiFeb 4, 2026 07:50 PM IST
Irrfan KhanD-Day marked the only collaboration between Irrfan Khan and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani.
Make us preferred source on Google

Those eyes. Those bloody eyes of Irrfan Khan. That line, by itself, says everything about the talent the late legend possessed. One could go on counting the many performances where his eyes shone the brightest, moments where they spoke before words ever could. And yet, not many would include Nikkhil Advani’s highly underrated D-Day in that list, where, once again, his eyes shocked, disarmed, evaded, and confounded, and in doing so, moved you. What makes it even more compelling is the knowledge that despite how extraordinary he was in the film, he almost rejected it. He was unsure of Advani’s capabilities as a director, uncertain whether he could helm a no-nonsense spy actioner.

In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Advani revealed Irrfan’s initial reaction upon hearing the script. “Irrfan kept telling me, ‘Yaar, tu Kal Ho Naa Ho banayega toh. Kal Ho Naa Ho ke jaise beech mein gaane daalega. Itna achha script hai, tu yeh sab kar dega uss mein.’” (You’ll make it like Kal Ho Naa Ho, add songs in between. It’s such a good script, you’ll end up doing all that to it.)

Advani went on to share that it was Anurag Kashyap who ultimately convinced Irrfan to come on board. “Then it was Kashyap who told him, ‘Arey, isne Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin likhi thi. Yeh behak gaya tha abhi, wapas aa gaya hai. Tu kar le, kar le.’” (He wrote Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin. He had gone off track for a bit, but he’s back now. You should do it, go ahead.”)

Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan was briefly insecure when he heard that Rishi Kapoor would play Dawood Ibrahim in D-Day.

Advani also pointed out the irony that despite Kashyap’s influence on many of Irrfan’s career decisions, the two never actually collaborated on a film together. Several projects Irrfan took up, he said, were based on Kashyap’s informal advice, “do this, do that”, rather than formal collaborations.

The filmmaker further revealed that Irrfan briefly felt insecure when he learned that Rishi Kapoor would be playing the role of Dawood Ibrahim. “When I called him and told him that Rishi Kapoor is doing Dawood, he said, ‘Yaar, abhi toh sab kuch le jaayega woh phir. Lines bhi saari achhi ussi character ke paas hain. Rishi sir is too good.’” (Man, he’s going to take everything away now. All the best lines are with that character. Rishi sir is too good.)

Also Read | ‘Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…’: ‘Frustrated’ Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani

In the same conversation, Advani reflected on how D-Day became a turning point in his career. “D-Day didn’t just change me as a filmmaker, it made people call me a filmmaker. Till then, I was struggling to be known as one. When the D-Day reviews came, somebody wrote, ‘Can’t believe the director of Kal Ho Naa Ho has made this film.’ Suddenly, they acknowledged that I was the director of Kal Ho Naa Ho.”

Story continues below this ad

Watch the episode of Cult Comebacks on D-Day here:

He also addressed the film’s box-office failure, noting that despite its commercial fate, D-Day was widely appreciated within the industry. “I was very happy just with the fact that I made the film the way I wanted to. We did around 20 previews, and from Amitabh Bachchan to Javed Akhtar, everyone came. By the time it was about to release, people from the industry would call and say, ‘Can we come watch it? We’ve heard it’s fantastic.’ We had back-to-back shows, one 6 o’clock, then 9 o’clock, for days.”

Anas Arif
Anas Arif

Anas Arif is a prolific Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Analyst at The Indian Express, where he specializes in the intersection of Indian pop culture, auteur-driven cinema, and industrial ethics. His writing is defined by a deep-seated commitment to documenting the evolving landscape of Indian entertainment through the lens of critical theory and narrative authorship. Experience & Career As a core member of The Indian Express entertainment vertical, Anas has cultivated a unique beat that prioritizes the "craft behind the celebrity." He has interviewed a vast spectrum of industry veterans, from blockbuster directors like Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sujoy Ghosh, Maneesh Sharma to experimental filmmakers and screenwriters like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Varun Grover, Rajat Kapoor amongst several others. His career is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, where he frequently tackles the ethical implications of mainstream cinema and the socio-political subtext within popular media. He is also the host of the YouTube series Cult Comebacks, where he talks to filmmakers about movies that may not have succeeded initially but have, over time, gained a cult following. The show aims to explore films as works of art, rather than merely commercial ventures designed to earn box office revenue. Expertise & Focus Areas Anas's expertise lies in his ability to deconstruct cinematic works beyond surface-level reviews. His focus areas include: Auteur Studies: Detailed retrospectives and analyses of filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, and Neeraj Ghaywan, often exploring their central philosophies and creative evolutions. Cinematic Deconstruction: Examining technical and narrative choices, such as the use of aspect ratios in independent films (Sabar Bonda) or the structural rhythm of iconic soundtracks (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). Industrial & Social Ethics: Fearless critique of commercial blockbusters, particularly regarding the promotion of bigoted visions or the marginalization of communities in mainstream scripts. Exclusive Long-form Interviews: Conducting high-level dialogues with actors and creators to uncover archival anecdotes and future-looking industry insights. Authoritativeness & Trust Anas Arif has established himself as a trusted voice by consistently moving away from standard PR-driven journalism. Whether he is interrogating the "mythology of Shah Rukh Khan" in modern sequels or providing a space for independent filmmakers to discuss the "arithmetic of karma," his work is rooted in objectivity and extensive research. Readers look to Anas for an educated viewpoint that treats entertainment not just as a commodity, but as a critical reflection of the country's collective conscience. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
'Shraddha Kapoor was crying': Tejaswini Kolhapure recalls Siddhanth Kapoor's arrest in drug case
shraddha kapoor crying
Samay Raina tells Archana Puran Singh's sons to act their age; roasts their outfits
Samay Raina and Aaryamann Sethi
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anand Teltumbde said the decision was difficult to understand as his book, The Cell and the Soul: A Prison Memoir, had already been published and discussed at public forums (Express file photo)
Anand Teltumbde book talk dropped from Kala Ghoda Festival after online backlash
The aircraft is currently stationed at the Kolkata airport, undergoing a technical inspection.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Vitamin D
The Vitamin D trap: Why you might be missing the most crucial part of bone health
reels, mental health
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
'It is not a punishment camp': Sjoerd Marijne on restoring culture and trust in Indian women’s hockey
Sjoerd Marijne India women's hockey team
Tired of watching the same Reels? Here’s how to reset Instagram’s algorithm
reels, mental health
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
The Vitamin D trap: Why you might be missing the most crucial part of bone health
Vitamin D
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement