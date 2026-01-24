Irrfan Khan recommended Akshay Kumar for Airlift, told director ‘you won’t get the money with me’, he recalls

Director of Airlift, Raja Krishna Menon, recently revealed that he initially wanted to cast Irrfan Khan for the film.

Akshay KumarIt wasn’t Akshay Kumar, but Irrfan Khan who was the first choice for Airlift.

Akshay Kumar started appearing in films high on nationalistic sentiment a few years ago and while some have not been able to create a strong impression, Airlift managed to stand out. Raja Krishna Menon’s film recently completed 10 years and the director recently revealed that Akshay was not the first choice for the film. In fact, the director initially approached Irrfan Khan.

Recalling how it all unfolded, Menon told Bollywood Hungama, “The first actor I approached was Irrfan Khan. It happened through producer Nikkhil Advani. I met Nikkhil as I was told that he was looking for fresh ideas.” He added, laughingly recounting his interaction with Irrfan who said, “Raja, it’s a great script, but your vision is Hollywood. But with me, you’ll not get money to make anything close to your vision.” Menon said he initially thought Irrfan was simply declining the film politely.

But then Menon revealed that even producer Nikkhil Advani had a similar concern. “Nikkhil also suggested that I should approach an A-lister. He and Vikram Malhotra (co-producer) met Akshay for some other project. During that narration, Akshay asked if they had any different and exciting scripts. That’s when they told him about Airlift. He asked for a narration. Nikkhil told me, ‘I know you are considering Irrfan, but please meet Akshay.’ I was unsure, wondering why any big Bollywood star would work with me. I was a bit scared and uncomfortable.”

Despite his hesitation, Menon met Akshay, and everything fell into place. “Nevertheless, I met him. 40 minutes into the narration, he told me, ‘Chalo, banate hai picture.’  (Cool, let’s do it). I couldn’t believe my luck!”

Also Read | Amidst its wackiness, Vir Das’s Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos explores what it means to be a Hindustani

Interestingly, Nikkhil Advani had recounted a similar instance years earlier, noting that it was Irrfan who had suggested Akshay, believing the project could secure a bigger budget with him. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Nikkhil said, “Airlift’s director Raja Menon wanted Irrfan, which was fine for us because he was working on D-Day. I told them I would set up the meeting with Irrfan, and Irrfan overheard me. He told me, ‘Boss, mere sath mat kar ye picture (Don’t do this film with me). It is a fantastic film but don’t do it with me because you will not get the budget. Go to Akshay. You know Akshay.’”

Nikkhil also recalled his first meeting with Akshay, “So, I went to Akshay with another film, and he called that rubbish. Then I narrated Airlift and told him that Irrfan didn’t want to do it. He asked me, ‘Why have you come to me then?’ I told him, ‘You can’t do it because it is a very serious film and you will have to memorise all the lines, and the director Raja Menon wants to do workshops.’ He told me that he wanted to do it. I told him Raja doesn’t want you, but Akshay did the film. He sat for workshops after workshops.”

