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Irrfan Khan ‘performed badly’ in some films, says Piyush Mishra; believes Tigmanshu Dhulia served ‘everything on a platter’ to him
Piyush Mishra refused to accept the notion that 'there is no other actor like Irrfan' and also stated that he finds some of his performances 'average.'
Irrfan Khan’s death in 2020 broke many hearts around the world. While many lamented his passing, some fans pointed out how the actor’s work was fully recognised only after his death. In a recent interaction, Piyush Mishra opened up about this debate. He refused to accept the notion that “there is no other actor like Irrfan” and also stated that he finds some of his performances “average.”
Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Piyush was asked about Annu Kapoor’s statement that actors are often appreciated more after their death. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor disagreed and said, “I don’t think so, when he was alive, at that time also he was appreciated a lot.”
When asked about people saying that there is no other actor like Irrfan, he responded, “I don’t believe this. Every period will have its own actors who will keep working. These are wasteful talks. He did very well in some performances – Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. I developed a complex with him in these two films.”
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He added, “Sorry to say but he performed badly in some projects, but I will not name them. This happens with every actor. This even happened with Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri. Roles are not in your control. You are an employee of cinema. You don’t carve the role, you do the role that you get.”
Attributing Irrfan’s success in certain films to his friendship with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia (director of Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar), he said, “He did well in Haasil and Pan Singh Tomar because Tigmanshu Dhulia is his best friend. He gave everything to Irrfan on the platter. In many films, he gave an average performance.”
About Irrfan Khan
Irrfan passed away after a long battle with cancer in 2020. The actor was one of the most recognisable faces from Indian cinema and gave some memorable performances in films like Maqbool, Piku, among many others. In Hollywood too, Irrfan made a name for himself with films like Jurassic World, Life of Pi, among many others.