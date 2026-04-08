Irrfan Khan ‘performed badly’ in some films, says Piyush Mishra; believes Tigmanshu Dhulia served ‘everything on a platter’ to him

Irrfan Khan’s death in 2020 broke many hearts around the world. While many lamented his passing, some fans pointed out how the actor’s work was fully recognised only after his death. In a recent interaction, Piyush Mishra opened up about this debate. He refused to accept the notion that “there is no other actor like Irrfan” and also stated that he finds some of his performances “average.”

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Piyush was asked about Annu Kapoor’s statement that actors are often appreciated more after their death. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor disagreed and said, “I don’t think so, when he was alive, at that time also he was appreciated a lot.”