Irrfan Khan on his health: While some days are great, others are bad

Irrfan Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium.

Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan recently opened up about his health. Irrfan shared he is not very sure how he feels and is “cleaning the clutter away from noise.”

When asked about his health, Irrfan told Hindustan Times, “Honestly, I don’t know. I really don’t know. While some days are great, others are bad. Most of the time, I think I am cleaning the clutter away from noise.”

The 53-year-old actor also shared how he has learnt the actual meaning of ‘running out of time’. He said, “I had become excessively busy, so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what ‘running out of time’ actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me.”

Irrfan Khan returned to India in April last year after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London.

Before the release of Angrezi Medium’s trailer, Irrfan shared a heartfelt message with his fans. In it, he had said, “My body has been gatecrashed by some unwanted guests with whom I am negotiating with right now. Let’s see where this conversation goes. Whatever happens, I’ll share with you all.”

Angrezi Medium, also starring Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit screens on March 13.

