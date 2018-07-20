Irrfan Khan is very accessible and normal, says Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana. Irrfan Khan is very accessible and normal, says Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana.

Director Akarsh Khurana, who is looking forward to his film Karwaan, says he was initially in awe of his leading man Irrfan Khan. Khurana, a well-known name in Mumbai theatre scene who directed High Jack, said he was a bit nervous about collaborating with an exceptional actor like Irrfan.

“Irrfan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. I was in awe for the first few days. But then I realised that he is very accessible and normal. He seemed to be happy with the way things were going,” the director said in a statement. He said what he liked the most about Irrfan is that he has a process and does his homework.

“He’s normal and chatty, and then when the cameras roll he transforms into this whole new persona, with a wide range of emotions. We had a ball of a time while shooting for the film and now that he is away… we all are missing him,” he added about the actor, who is currently in London undergoing treatment for a Neuroendocrine Tumour.

Also read | Karwaan trailer: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan take a roller coaster ride

Karwaan producer Priti Rathi Gupta has earlier told IANS that Irrfan, despite his condition, is quite actively promoting the film on social media and that his loyal fans are waiting for the movie to be released. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar and revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together in a bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan starring together in Karwaan. Mithila Palkar, Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan starring together in Karwaan.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP in association with Priti Rathi Gupta of Ishka films, Karwaan is slated to release on August 3.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App