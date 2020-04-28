Actor Irrfan Khan hospitalised

Actor Irrfan Khan has been hospitalised in Mumbai. (Photo: Irrfan Khan/Instagram) Actor Irrfan Khan has been hospitalised in Mumbai. (Photo: Irrfan Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Sources from the hospital have confirmed that the actor is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018, and has been travelling to London for his treatment since then.

Irrfan Khan was recently seen in Angrezi Medium, but due to ill health, the actor did not promote the film.

His mother Saeeda Begum, 95, passed away on Saturday in Jaipur. Irrfan couldn’t attend the funeral due to the nationwide lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd