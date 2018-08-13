Irrfan Khan no longer a part of AIB series Gormint

Irrfan Khan recently shared a statement declaring that he will not be able to fulfill his acting commitment with respect to AIB series Gormint Irrfan Khan recently shared a statement declaring that he will not be able to fulfill his acting commitment with respect to AIB series Gormint

Irrfan Khan, who is currently seeking cancer treatment in London, recently took to Facebook to share a note which said that he will no longer be a part of AIB’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Gormint, earlier titled Ministry.

“Ministry, now known as Gormint, the Amazon Video series I have been working on with the team at AIB, was one of my most favourite ongoing projects. After shooting for months and after having a ballistic time on set I discovered my now on-going physical condition. With a heavy heart, I would like to say that due to this ongoing situation, I will not be able to fulfill my acting commitment to the show,” wrote Irrfan.

He continued, “I am gutted by this development because the character and the show thrilled me, and I even lived with the character for several months before having to cut the journey short. But after extensive discussions, workarounds and sincere efforts by everyone involved, the situation prevents me from being able to do the show entirely. And thus, I must, at this time, exit stage left. I want to thank everyone involved in the project for their support and understanding. I still remain excited to see the final product and have complete faith in the creative team to deliver something that is unique and unseen in the Indian satire space so far. I wish them the same good luck and love that they have always wished for me.”

Following Irrfan’s post, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, “Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and star of Amazon Prime Original Series, Gormint (formerly known as Ministry) today announced the joint decision by the creators and him to no longer be cast in the show owing to his health situation. Amazon Prime Video, along with the show’s creators and cast, are deeply saddened by this news. Irrfan has been – and will continue to remain a part of the Amazon family. We wish him a speedy and successful recovery and look forward to watching the show with him sitting right next to us.”

The news is unfortunate as the versatile actor had earlier shared with indianexpress.com how excited he was about the project. “I am looking forward to this great collaboration with Amazon and AIB – both have content that makes me very excited to work with them. It will be a great experience to be working on this show which will be very topical and funny and will release globally on Amazon Prime Video,” Irrfan had said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd