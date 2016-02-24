Irrfan Khan happy at completing a decade in Hollywood

“It’s an inexpressible feeling. I started with an experiment to break the Indian stereotypical image in the West and was accepted with open arms there,” Irrfan Khan said. “It’s an inexpressible feeling. I started with an experiment to break the Indian stereotypical image in the West and was accepted with open arms there,” Irrfan Khan said.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who made his international debut with the Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s movie “The Warrior” in 2006, says he is “glad to be part of two most prominent cinemas of the world”.

“It’s an inexpressible feeling. I started with an experiment to break the Indian stereotypical image in the West and was accepted with open arms there,” Irrfan said in a statement.

Over the years, Irrfan has carved a niche for himself in the West by being part of films like “Jurrasic World”, “A Mighty Heart” and his upcoming film “Inferno” with Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

The “Piku” star, who has been lauded for his roles even in Bollywood, also expressed his love and gratitude to his fans for appreciating his work both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

“I am glad to be part of two most prominent cinemas of the world and would like to express my gratitude to my fans for appreciating me for my work,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App