Irrfan Khan makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

Irrfan Khan, who is back in India after the cancer treatment in London, on Tuesday made his first public appearance at the Mumbai airport. Sporting a floral shirt, a hat and sunglasses, the talented star looked fit as a fiddle.

Advertising

Irrfan had in March 2018 revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. For the better part of the year, the 52-year-old actor was in London undergoing cancer treatment.

Check out the photos of Irrfan Khan at the Mumbai airport:

Irrfan Khan’s appearance on Tuesday has surely left fans excited. This comes amid reports that the actor will be returning to films soon, beginning with the shooting of Hindi Medium 2.

Also read: Dinesh Vijan on Irrfan Khan’s comeback: We will like to make Hindi Medium 2 this year

Hindi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan had recently told indianexpress.com, “He (Irrfan Khan) has gotten back. We are just putting the finishing touches to the script. I think it is too early to talk about it. I think in another two months, we will have clarity. But we will like to make it this year. I feel (since) he has come back, let him get comfortable. He is doing lovely. He is back in the city. But any official confirmation about the film will only come in about a month.”