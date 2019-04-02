Irrfan Khan makes first public appearance after cancer treatment

Toggle Menu
Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing cancer treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London ever since March last year, is back to India. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking fit and vibrant.

Irrfan Khan was clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Irrfan Khan, who is back in India after the cancer treatment in London, on Tuesday made his first public appearance at the Mumbai airport. Sporting a floral shirt, a hat and sunglasses, the talented star looked fit as a fiddle.

Irrfan had in March 2018 revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. For the better part of the year, the 52-year-old actor was in London undergoing cancer treatment.

Irrfan Khan entered the Mumbai airport covering his face. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Irrfan Khan soon removed his scarf to reveal his face. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Irrfan Khan looked his casual best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Irrfan Khan walked around the Mumbai airport in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Irrfan Khan’s appearance on Tuesday has surely left fans excited. This comes amid reports that the actor will be returning to films soon, beginning with the shooting of Hindi Medium 2.

Hindi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan had recently told indianexpress.com, “He (Irrfan Khan) has gotten back. We are just putting the finishing touches to the script. I think it is too early to talk about it. I think in another two months, we will have clarity. But we will like to make it this year. I feel (since) he has come back, let him get comfortable. He is doing lovely. He is back in the city. But any official confirmation about the film will only come in about a month.”

