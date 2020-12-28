Irrfan Khan’s final film The Song of Scorpions gears up for release

The Song of Scorpions will be released by Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies. (Photo: Feather Light Films/Instagram/Irrfan)

Get ready to witness Irrfan Khan on the big screen one last time with The Song of Scorpions. Written and directed by Anup Singh, the film, which is a “story of twisted love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song”, also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman and Shashank Arora.

The Song of Scorpions will be released in early 2021 by Panorama Spotlight along with 70 MM Talkies.

Though The Song of Scorpions is not the final project Irrfan shot for, it will indeed be the last film of his career to see the light of day. The Song of Scorpions premiered at Switzerland’s 70th Locarno Film Festival in August 2017.

The film follows Nooran (Farahani), a fiercely independent tribal woman who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion-singing from her grandmother Zubeidaa (Rehman). According to a myth, if a scorpion bites you, you will die unless a scorpion-singer sings her song and cures you.

Irrfan Khan’s character Aadam is a camel trader Aadam who falls in love with Nooran.

Talking about the release of The Song of Scorpions, Abhishek Pathak, Producer and Director at Panorama Spotlight, said in a statement, “The Song of Scorpions is a special story, and it is truly an honour for us to present Irrfan Khan’s final performance in it. We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we’re happy to have canvassed his swansong.”

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released in March this year.