scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa says she had ‘never seen a father like him’: ‘He was Babil’s friend, he was so wise’

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar had met while studying in Delhi's National School of Drama. The two tied the knot in 1995.

irrfanIrrfan Khan with son Babil Khan. (Photo: Babil/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa says she had ‘never seen a father like him’: ‘He was Babil’s friend, he was so wise’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan‘s untimely death left a void not only in the hearts of his fans and those who loved him, but in Indian cinema as a whole. The acclaimed artiste had gathered a slow but steady fan following internationally as well, thanks to his sheer talent and charisma.

On Irrfan’s birth anniversary (January 7), the actor’s wife and screenwriter-producer Sutapda Sikdar spoke to Bollywood Bubble about the man as a father, and how he was his elder son Babil’s best friend.

Stating that Irrfan was unlike any other father figure she has encountered in life, Sutapa said, “I have never seen a father like that. He was Babil’s friend, that is why Babil misses him so much. He was so wise. Irrfan would never say ‘Babil, don’t have a girlfriend now,’ or ‘Don’t do this’. He would say do everything but don’t forget your core.”

Also Read |Gajraj Rao on ‘lathi’ scene with Irrfan in Talvar, what the actor taught him: ‘Ye mere liye yaad rakhne wali baat hai…’

Sutapa then went on to state how Irrfan’s passing had left a deep impact on their two sons — Babil and Ayaan, and how she tries her best to not make them feel their father’s absence too much: “Both my sons had anxiety and depression, diagnosed clinically, after Irrfan left. So they are not girls, they are boys and because they’re boys, I don’t know what to say to them in a certain situation to make them feel good.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

While Ayaan is still a teenager, Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan recently made his film debut with the Netflix movie Qala, which left critics divided.

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar had met while studying in Delhi’s National School of Drama. The two tied the knot in 1995.

Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after a battle with cancer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 15:35 IST
Next Story

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Playing XI tip off: Rohit, Virat, Rahul return to the lineup, Bumrah to wait for comeback

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Priyanka Chopra hosts The Last Film Show screening at Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close