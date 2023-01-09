Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa says she had ‘never seen a father like him’: ‘He was Babil’s friend, he was so wise’

Late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan‘s untimely death left a void not only in the hearts of his fans and those who loved him, but in Indian cinema as a whole. The acclaimed artiste had gathered a slow but steady fan following internationally as well, thanks to his sheer talent and charisma.

On Irrfan’s birth anniversary (January 7), the actor’s wife and screenwriter-producer Sutapda Sikdar spoke to Bollywood Bubble about the man as a father, and how he was his elder son Babil’s best friend.

Stating that Irrfan was unlike any other father figure she has encountered in life, Sutapa said, “I have never seen a father like that. He was Babil’s friend, that is why Babil misses him so much. He was so wise. Irrfan would never say ‘Babil, don’t have a girlfriend now,’ or ‘Don’t do this’. He would say do everything but don’t forget your core.”

Sutapa then went on to state how Irrfan’s passing had left a deep impact on their two sons — Babil and Ayaan, and how she tries her best to not make them feel their father’s absence too much: “Both my sons had anxiety and depression, diagnosed clinically, after Irrfan left. So they are not girls, they are boys and because they’re boys, I don’t know what to say to them in a certain situation to make them feel good.”

While Ayaan is still a teenager, Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan recently made his film debut with the Netflix movie Qala, which left critics divided.

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar had met while studying in Delhi’s National School of Drama. The two tied the knot in 1995.

Irrfan passed away in April 2020 after a battle with cancer.