Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Indian film industry pays heartfelt tributes to Irrfan Khan

Almost the entire Bollywood industry paid tribute to Irrfan Khan on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 12:49:58 pm
angrezi medium irrfan khan Irrfan Khan was 53.

The news of actor Irrfan Khan’s demise has left the entire Indian film fraternity shocked. The actor passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and writer Apurva Asrani were among the first celebrities who took to Twitter to pay condolences to Irrfan Khan’s family. Soon, almost the entire Bollywood industry paid tribute to him on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas”

Sonam Kapoor tweeted, “Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones.” Shabana Azmi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted on Twitter, “An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): A pictorial tribute to the Maqbool actor

Several other celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Renuka Shahane, Ronit Bose, Nimrat Kaur, Krishna DK and Zoya Akhtar among more also paid tribute to Irrfan.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium that released in March this year.

Irrfan Khan (1967-2020): A pictorial tribute to the versatile actor
