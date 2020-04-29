Celebrities mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
The actor’s spokesperson said in a statement, “‘I trust I have surrendered’ – These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words, he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”
Irrfan was admitted to the hospital’s ICU on April 28 following a colon infection. He breathed his last on April 29.
The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and had been travelling to London for his treatment.
His last Hindi film was Angrezi Medium, which released on March 13 this year. But due to ill health, Irrfan did not promote the film.
Shoojit Sircar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many other celebrities offered their condolences on social media.
Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two children, Babil and Ayan.
Ava DuVernay took to Twitter and shared, "A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films."
"Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother," shared Randeep Hooda on Twitter.
Sunil Grover shared on Instagram, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Mr. Irrfan khan passed away. No words to express my grief. Prayers."
Amit Sadh shared on Twitter, "Today we lost a legend, though I never got to work with him but he has left a legacy and created a path for actors/ artistes to follow @irrfank. Heartfelt condolences to his family. He’ll be always alive in us. May his soul rest in peace."
Director Hansal Mehta shared on Twitter, "Devastated. Irrfan Khan I owe you one. The reason will always remain our little secret. Something we will share like today. See you again. Until then you will live on in this world through your exceptional art."
Kunal Kemmu shared on Twitter, "Those eyes had the power to make an instant connect with everyone that watched him on screen. Your work will forever keep you alive in our hearts and our thoughts. I feel so sad even as I write this.. you truly were one of a kind. We will always miss you and remember you"
Actor Nia Sharma shared on Instagram, "You were and shall always remain my most favourite actor! Bidding goodbye With an extremely heavy heart, Rest in Peace #Irfankhan"
Sunny Deol took to Twitter and wrote, "Very sad to hear about Irrfan Khan. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace #IrrfanKhan"
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared on Twitter, "#IrrfanKhan I have no words. Rest in peace my friend. May God give peace and strength to his family."
Johny Lever shared on Twitter, "Very sad to hear about @irrfank Was going to meet him after the lockdown. A great artist like him will surely be missed. My condolences and prayers for his family. May he rest in peace. #IrrfanKhan"
"Deeply saddened to know about #IrrfanKhan demise..an actor beyond brilliant. My deepest condolences to his family, friends n all colleagues from the film industry as well.. U will always be deeply missed dearest Maqbool RIP #IrrfanKhan" shared Urmila Matondkar on Twitter.
Divyanka Tripathi shared on Instagram, "Can't believe that you are no more with us! We have lost our brightest star. #IrrfanKhan you have made sure that you won't be forgotten...ever! #RIP May your family have strength."
"RIP #IrrfanKhan May your soul rest in peace. we loved watching you & your films ! A big fan of ur talent & acting! Condolences to the family," shared Esha Deol.
"Cinema will always miss you . RIP Irfaan bhai," shared Sonu Sood on Twitter.
Kubbra Sait shared on Twitter, "Heartbroken and a sincere loss of words."
"Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light," shared Shruti Haasan on Instagram.
Angad Bedi shared on Instagram, "You will be missed you legend. Now united with your mother in heaven. Stay blessed. And thank you for all your magnificent work. My condolences to the family #irfankhan rip"