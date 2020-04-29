Celebrities mourn the demise of Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

The actor’s spokesperson said in a statement, “‘I trust I have surrendered’ – These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words, he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.’”

Also Read | Actor Irrfan Khan passes away

Irrfan was admitted to the hospital’s ICU on April 28 following a colon infection. He breathed his last on April 29.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and had been travelling to London for his treatment.

His last Hindi film was Angrezi Medium, which released on March 13 this year. But due to ill health, Irrfan did not promote the film.

Shoojit Sircar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and many other celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two children, Babil and Ayan.