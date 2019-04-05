Irrfan Khan begins shooting for Hindi Medium sequel Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan is back on the sets of a film after returning from London. The actor has started shooting for his next Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, in Udaipur. Reports suggest Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan will also feature in the movie. Madan will supposedly play Irrfan’s daughter who heads to the United States for higher education.

The makers shared the news of Angrezi Medium going on floors on Twitter. “What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur,” the tweet read. They also shared a photo of Irrfan with the film’s team.

Irrfan returned to India in February after undergoing cancer treatment in London for a year. On Wednesday, he thanked everyone who ‘soothed’ him during his healing process. Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour in March last year. He left his fans shocked as he shared the news through social media.

Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium, also starring Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, was one of the biggest hits of 2017. The film narrated the tale of middle-class parents who struggle for their daughter’s admission in a reputed English medium private school. It was appreciated by critics and the audience alike.