Makers announce new release dates of Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium will now release on March 13. Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium will now release on March 13.

On Monday, the makers of three highly anticipated Bollywood movies announced the new release dates of their films — Angrezi Medium, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana.

While the Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium will release on March 13, Janhvi Kapoor’s air force drama Gunjan Saxena will hit the big screen on April 24. Angrezi Medium was earlier scheduled to release on March 20, whereas Gunjan Saxena was supposed to release on March 13.

Confirming the news, producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “Angrezi Medium is so special in so many ways and unfortunately Irrfan is unable to promote owing to his treatment. But what’s amazing is how so many from the industry have rallied around us in support. Karan (Johar) has shown unconditional camaraderie and has been so magnanimous by exchanging his release date of Gunjan Saxena and taken my Roohi Afzana release date of April 24th. Apart from my gratitude, it’s just heartening to see everyone in the industry support each other. I know this spells a positive change of how we will flourish and coexist in the future.”

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also shared a statement on Twitter. He tweeted, “Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist …they are empowering! Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and I have have made an exchange of dates! Angrezi Medium will come a week earlier on the Gunjan Saxena date, 13th of March 2020 and Gunjan Saxena takes the Roohi Afzana date, 24th April 2020.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s horror-comedy Roohi Afzana will now release on June 5 instead of April 17. Janhvi shared a still from the film on Instagram and wrote, “It’s going to be a hilariously-chilly ride! #RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020.”

Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium is a spin-off of the 2017 movie Hindi Medium. It also features Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is the biopic of Air Force Officer Gunjan Saxena. The movie will see Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Singh and Angad Bedi playing pivotal parts.

Roohi Afzana is a horror-comedy which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It has been helmed by Hardik Mehta.

