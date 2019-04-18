Irrfan Khan is beaming with joy on the set of Angrezi Medium

Actor Irrfan Khan’s fans have been waiting to watch him on the silver screen and their wait will soon be over as Irrfan has already started shooting for his next, Angrezi Medium. Irrfan started shooting for the sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium in Udaipur a few days ago. Now, a new photo from the sets has emerged where Irrfan can be seen sharing a light moment with director Homi Adjania.

Alongside Irrfan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Radhika plays Irrfan’s daughter in the film. Irrfan had earlier shared a photo from the sets of the film where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal.

Irrfan and Deepak play brothers who have inherited a 100-year-old sweet shop but are also rivals. Manu Rishi plays a distant cousin who owns the most popular sweet shop and adds to the rivalry within the family.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and soon left for his treatment in the UK. The actor is now back and has started working after a long gap.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

When Irrfan gave his first shot a few days ago, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Having him (Irrfan) back on the set was a surreal feeling, he’s undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave the first shot, everyone around got emotional. For me, it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi (director Homi Adajania) together was something all three of us have always wanted.”

Angrezi Medium team will, reportedly, shoot in London after finishing their Rajasthan schedule.