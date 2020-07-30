Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan: I love India, don’t you dare call me anti-nationalist

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan said he doesn’t want to be judged on the basis of his surname (Photo: Instagram/babilkhan). Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan said he doesn’t want to be judged on the basis of his surname (Photo: Instagram/babilkhan).

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on Wednesday night shared a series of Instagram stories in which he claimed that people are behaving differently with him due to his religion.

In one post, Babil stated that he is a lot more than just his name or his religion.

The post read, “Can’t even post anything about how I feel about the people in power without my whole f**king team telling me that it might end my career. I am scared, I am afraid. I don’t want to be. I don’t want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, I am a human being, just like the rest of India.”

Further commenting on how the ‘mandatory holiday’ for Eid has been cancelled, but the country will still get to celebrate Rakshabandhan on Monday, Babil wrote, “Okay no problem, I will just celebrate Eid when it’s not Eid on Saturday.”

“Our beautiful secular India’s sudden relapse of religious divide is honestly getting scary. I have friends that have stopped communicating with me because I am of a certain religion. I miss my friends; my Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friends…I love India, don’t you dare call me anti-nationalist. I promise you, I am a boxer, I will break your nose,” Babil added.

Concluding his note, Babil Khan thanked his followers for their support and love and asked people who have a problem with him to have a rational discussion to sort out the issues.

